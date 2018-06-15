The Nature Conservancy Announces 2018 Global Photo Contest Winners

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--Today, The Nature Conservancy unveiled the winners of its 2018 Photo Contest. Selected from more than 50,000 entries, a photo of two wild horses, “Stallions Playing” in Camargue, France taken by Camille Briottet of Lyon, France won the Grand Prize. Second place, “The End is Near,” featured a photo of a broken piece of the Vatnajokull Glacier at Jokulsarlon Bay in Iceland by Andre Mercier of Los Angeles, CA. And, third place went to Terra Fondriest of St. Joe, Arkansas for a photo titled “Frog Hug,” of a young girl holding a bullfrog.

Grand Prize: STALLIONS PLAYING | CAMARGUE, FRANCE "The power of the animal kingdom." Photo by Camille Briottet, Lyon, France.

“The quality of entries this year is stunning. It was very difficult to select the winner,” said Bill Marr, director of photography for The Nature Conservancy and one of the contest’s judges. “TNC’s Photo Contest is a wonderful intersection for those who love nature and those who love photography. We have wonderful entries from all over the world, from beautiful Western landscapes to squirrels in a backyard in Austria. Photography is a common language for all.”

This year’s photo contest received a record number of entries: 57,489 from 135 countries. Winners received prizes including gift cards and packages from Backcountry, Patagonia, Tom’s of Maine, Lokai, and the grand prize winner received a digital camera package.

Additional awards in the following categories were given to:

People and Nature Tanner Latham, Bozeman, Montana Harry Randell, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe George Bufan, Timisoara, Romania

Landscape Hernando Alonso Rivera Cervantes, Villa de Alvarez, Mexico Aline Fortuna, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Paul Zizka, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Water Jeremy Stevens, Fallsington, Pennsylvania Jorge André Diehl, Distrito Federal, Brazil Aristo Risi, Shelharbour, Australia

Wildlife Roberto Moccini Formiga, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Megan Lorenz, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada Florian Ledoux, Brasles, France

Cities and Nature Kwok Kui Andus Tse, Hong Kong, China Yonca Ables, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Jesse Yang, Fort Lee, New Jersey

Judges’ Special Recognition Duncan McNaught, Castle Douglas, United Kingdom Elyse Butler, Honolulu, Hawaii Ruben Dario Mejia, Barranquilla, Colombia

To view the winning photos please visit nature.org/photocontest

