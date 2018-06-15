TRANSMEDIA Creators: Tackling the Film Adaptation of Jun'ichiro Tanizaki's In-Ei Raisan (In Praise of Shadows)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--TRANSMEDIA Creators Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO & Founder: Kentaro Ohtani):

The Story of a Dream of a Moonlit Night in a Tearoom Full of Shadows

This work is a film using a creative non-fiction format, without any script, depicting the stages of a tea ceremony in Kyoto based on a draft scenario of a “phantasmal noh” ( mugen-noh ) play. In her first acting role, Saila Kunikida, a rising model and the great-great-grandchild of the Meiji-era writer Doppo Kunikida, will tackle the meaningful role of the Tea Master. Masayoshi Masugi, who attracted notice with his movie Kasagi Rock!, will be the director of photography. The art inside the tearoom will be provided by Kyoto artists Atsundo Raku, Ukyo Kamigori, and Naoya Arakawa, with kimonos and costumes from Hosoo, dishes served at the tea ceremony from Izuu, traditional confectionary from Kan’eido, and sake provided by the Fujioka Shuzo in Fushimi, famed for its Sookuu brand. With all these Kyoto-based artisans and companies taking part, the film will be used to invite viewers into a tearoom called “KYOTO.”

Model Saila Kunikida Tackles the Role of the Female Tea Master

Saila Kunikida, a rising model and the great-great-granddaughter of the Meiji-period author Doppo Kunikida, will take on the meaningful role of the Tea Master in her debut performance as an actress.

Japan’s First Transmedia Production

This work is due to be released simultaneously worldwide in more than 150 countries and regions for on-demand viewing on Friday, October 5, 2018. The same day, the film will be presented at the Ryosoku-in (in the Kennin-ji Temple), which also served as the shooting site for the film and where the IN-EI RAISAN (provisional title) exhibit will be opened.

In addition to photographs by Marei Takaki taken in the film, this exhibit is expected to feature works by Kyoto artists related to the film and by French artists on the theme of “shadows,” in an attempt at Japan’s first transmedia storytelling.

Transmedia works are not designed to develop movies using multiple media such as print or video as with existing cross-platform media, but rather to use a variety of radically different situations to create an overall “worldview of the work” for greater user enjoyment, and consequently gain fans and enthusiasts of this kind of narrative.

With IN-EI RAISAN, the world of films and the world of reality will intersect, forming a new transmedia production where viewers can experience every element of the work.

Establishment of TRANSMEDIA Creators Co., Ltd.

TRANSMEDIA Creators Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO & Founder: Kentaro Ohtani) will be established on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in conjunction with the film production presentation at the Ryosoku-in (in the Kennin-ji Temple), which also served as the filming location. Our concept of producing transmedia works originated six years ago.

Businesses Activities 1. Acting as agents for creators active in Japan or overseas 2. Investing in creators active in Japan or overseas 3. Planning and operating media to support creators active in Japan or overseas

Corporate Concept “Sansho” – Japanese pepper. Each grain is small, but packs a punch. A metaphor for anything that might be small, but is so skilled and powerful that you can’t dismiss it. We want to work with people like that.

Our CEO, Kentaro Ohtani, founded the creative agency TRANSMEDIA Co., Ltd. in December 2012, based on the old precept of “ichigensan okotowari” where new patrons are introduced by a known client, establishing a relationship with the clientele based on trust and assuring them excellent service. In September 2013, the web magazine had its grand opening as an investment and development business. In January 2017, along with the expansion of our business, we founded a digital agency as our third company, TRANSMEDIA Digital Co., Ltd. By 2023, we aim to manage five companies that each has their own strengths, and for the five presidents to take a hands-on approach.

