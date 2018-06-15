CNN contributor co-writes 'investigative' Pence biography

NEW YORK (AP) — Author and CNN contributor Michael D'Antonio has co-written an "investigative" biography of Vice President Mike Pence.

"The Shadow President," by D'Antonio and Peter Eisner, will be published Aug. 28 by Thomas Dunne Books. According to the publisher, which announced the book on Friday, Eisner and D'Antonio will portray the former Indiana governor as a man of longtime presidential ambitions under his image of "Midwestern nice."

D'Antonio's previous books include "The Truth About Trump." Eisner's books include "MacArthur's Spies: The Soldier, the Singer, and the Spymaster Who Defied the Japanese in World War II." He is a former editor and reporter for The Washington Post.