Kansas City police kill woman spotted with a sword

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police have fatally shot a woman who barricaded herself in a shed for hours after she was seen outside with a sword.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the north of the city.

Police Capt. Lionel Colón says he doesn't know if the woman was armed with the sword when she was killed. He also says he doesn't know if the woman had exited the shed or was shot while still inside. Colón hasn't responded to an Associated Press email asking if a sword has been located.

Colón says he's "very confident it was a last-resort situation to ensure the safety of the public." Robert King, who lives nearby, questioned why police didn't use nonlethal force.

The woman's name hasn't been released.