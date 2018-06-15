KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Stagecoach Crossing

KYLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stagecoach Crossing, its latest community of single-family homes in Kyle. Stagecoach Crossing’s prime location offers easy access to Interstate 35 and short commutes to major employers, including Texas State University, Amazon and Seton Medical Center Hays.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005101/en/

New KB homes now available in Kyle, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Residents at Stagecoach Crossing will enjoy the community’s proximity to Gregg-Clarke Park and Sports Complex, which offers a mix of recreational facilities including a swimming pool, walking trails and sports fields. A variety of shopping and dining establishments are located at nearby Kyle Crossing and The Village at Kyle, and the community is within walking distance of Kyle’s Town Center.

At Stagecoach Crossing, KB Home will be offering 16 distinct floor plans of one- and two-story homes, which range in size from 1,491 to 3,475 square feet with up to six bedrooms and four baths. Dens, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and generous master bedroom suites with dual walk-in closets are among the desirable features buyers at Stagecoach Crossing can incorporate into the design of their new KB home. Planned community amenities include a park and walking trails. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

The homes at Stagecoach Crossing will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save KB homeowners between $780 to $1,440 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers at Stagecoach Crossing may personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences. Expert design consultants are available to guide KB homebuyers through every aspect of the design process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select their lot, floor plan, and a plethora of design and décor choices including flooring, countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, June 16 th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during which attendees may tour the three elegantly appointed model homes. Additionally, refreshments and family entertainment will be provided on Saturday between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Stagecoach Crossing sales office is located at 141 Jarbridge Dr. in Kyle. The sales office is open Monday through Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For more information about Stagecoach Crossing, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005101/en/

CONTACT: KB Home

Cara Kane, 407-587-3580

ckane@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERIOR DESIGN LANDSCAPE URBAN PLANNING COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/15/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005101/en