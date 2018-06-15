Office Evolution Executive Honored by Workspace Association of New York

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--Office Evolution, the nation’s leading shared office franchisor offering co-working space, conference rooms, private office space,phone answering and business address solutions, announced today that William L. Edmundson, IV, its Chief Operating Officer, has been honored with the Beacon Award for Excellence bestowed by the Workspace Association of New York (“WANY”).

The Beacon Award for Excellence is a symbol of recognition presented to individuals that have consistently demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of the industry by providing loyal service, guidance and generosity to it and its members. The Workspace Association of New York, now in its 13 th year, bestows awards such as The Beacon, at its annual conference in June, as part of its effort to acknowledge the many partners in our beloved industry that have given so much, and laid the foundation for today’s immense success. Such recognitions have resulted in over two dozen honors such as The Beacon being awarded as part of WANY’s stewardship of our industry’s Legion of Honor.

“I am delighted to receive this prestigious honor,” said William Edmundson, Chief Operating Officer of Office Evolution. “The Workspace Association of New York is a terrific organization that helps to advance our industry and provide professional development opportunities.”

Edmundson joined Office Evolution in January 2018 and is responsible for all aspects of day-to-day operations for both franchise and company-owned locations. He has deep experience in the shared workspace and hospitality industries, having served in both senior leadership and consulting roles with several national brands. Most recently he was President and CEO of Abby Executive Suites. He also served as President of Choice Hotels’ Cambria Suites brand, and Vice President of Brand Performance and Support for Hilton Hotels’ Hampton Inns brand. He is a Board Member and Treasurer of the Global Workspace Association.

About Office Evolution

Founded in 2003, Office Evolution is a Colorado-based national B2B shared office franchise offering co-working spaces, virtual office services and fully furnished offices and suites. The company now has 45 open locations, 36 under development and another 58 under franchise agreements to be developed. This unprecedented growth has led to several prestigious recognitions including: a top franchise for 2018 by Franchise Business Review; ranking on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list; Entrepreneur ’s Franchise 500 two years in a row (2017 and 2018) and #4 on their 2017 Top New Franchises list. Visit www.officeevolution.com for more company information, or for franchising opportunities www.officeevolutionfranchise.com or call 877.475.6300.

About WANY

The Workspace Association of New York (WANY) is an industry trade organization comprised of unified, cooperating, independent office and serviced workspace providers based in the Tri-State New York area, representing over 2 million square feet of professionally managed workspaces. WANY is the only organization in the serviced workspace Industry worldwide requiring compliance to meet Certification standards. WANY is a proud member and 3-time award-winning International Local Member Network (LMN) of the Year of the Global Workspace Association (GWA).

