City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;10;83%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;88;Sunny, breezy, warm;104;89;W;18;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, breezy;88;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;67;WSW;17;41%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;74;60;Sunny and delightful;75;64;E;11;60%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;73;58;A t-storm in spots;66;57;SW;11;70%;55%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;62;47;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SE;12;65%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SSE;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;82;57;Cooler;67;55;SSW;6;56%;56%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cool;56;39;Lots of sun, cool;61;42;SSE;7;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;86;68;Overcast, a t-storm;80;66;SW;6;67%;77%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;63;53;Partly sunny;62;55;WNW;6;84%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;104;79;Plenty of sunshine;104;81;WNW;13;22%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;97;76;High clouds;95;76;SSW;7;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;W;11;74%;58%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;81;Showers and t-storms;89;80;WSW;10;76%;77%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;65;Periods of sun;77;67;WSW;8;66%;15%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;SW;7;55%;65%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;75;62;A heavy thunderstorm;78;63;WNW;4;81%;81%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;73;58;Thundershower;78;63;SE;6;51%;50%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Rain and drizzle;63;49;SE;8;77%;79%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;51;Clouds and sunshine;77;48;E;7;45%;1%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;NNE;8;53%;28%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;72;52;A t-storm in spots;68;53;WSW;7;64%;47%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;86;63;Sun and clouds;85;64;SE;7;57%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;76;62;A t-storm in spots;79;63;NNE;7;62%;57%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cool;51;38;Mostly sunny;53;43;NNW;7;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;88;63;Partly sunny;89;60;NW;5;33%;18%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;70;62;Clouds and sun;72;61;NE;16;62%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;106;86;Increasing clouds;104;77;NNW;10;13%;5%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;61;51;Periods of sun;62;48;N;9;70%;25%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A t-storm in spots;81;68;SE;4;59%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;102;82;Clouds and sun, warm;101;85;SW;9;48%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;84;73;Sun and some clouds;91;76;SSW;9;58%;38%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;87;79;A shower;85;79;SW;9;79%;85%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;9;57%;44%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;74;Periods of sun;81;73;NNW;9;77%;6%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;10;52%;9%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;88;70;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;8;75%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;104;88;Hazy sun and warm;104;86;W;14;42%;4%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;91;64;Partly sunny;87;61;NNE;8;36%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;94;83;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;SSE;11;69%;36%;13

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;93;72;Mostly cloudy;90;73;SSE;8;58%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;61;48;Showers and t-storms;63;49;WSW;17;69%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;81;59;Sunny;86;61;NNE;7;32%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;74;64;Sunny and nice;75;65;NE;8;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SSE;6;78%;83%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;ESE;5;39%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;8;75%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;69;50;Partly sunny;68;53;SSE;9;61%;7%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;74;Afternoon showers;89;76;SW;12;86%;89%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;NE;10;63%;70%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;86;73;ENE;7;57%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;99;74;Partly sunny;95;75;W;8;51%;23%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;103;79;Mostly sunny;99;76;NNE;11;53%;85%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;A t-storm in spots;84;69;NNE;6;70%;59%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;76;Mostly sunny;92;77;ESE;7;65%;41%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;80;Sunny and very warm;99;83;N;10;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;39;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;S;6;48%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;92;59;Sunny and very warm;93;59;N;6;14%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;92;86;A shower in the a.m.;92;86;WSW;18;66%;56%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with t-storms;79;67;Couple of t-storms;80;67;SE;5;82%;88%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;107;87;Mostly sunny, warm;108;87;SSE;14;23%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;62;A p.m. t-storm;84;64;NE;6;68%;80%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny, breezy;90;79;E;17;56%;3%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;70;Turning sunny;90;70;WSW;6;60%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Very hot;104;82;Sunny and very hot;105;84;W;8;48%;13%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ENE;5;76%;73%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;54;29;Partly sunny;54;29;ENE;6;52%;42%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SW;6;78%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;64;60;Low clouds breaking;65;60;S;6;80%;11%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;77;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;61;N;16;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;72;54;Thundershower;64;51;WSW;14;70%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;Turning sunny;72;58;SSE;7;69%;16%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;82;69;Mostly sunny;82;69;S;6;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Abundant sunshine;88;64;NNE;4;42%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;87;81;A morning shower;87;80;SW;5;71%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;77;Brief p.m. showers;87;75;NE;4;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SW;9;81%;84%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;55;44;An afternoon shower;53;46;W;14;67%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Showers and t-storms;73;59;E;5;61%;83%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;ESE;6;70%;48%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Partial sunshine;69;53;NNW;8;85%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;84;77;Periods of sun, nice;83;77;SSW;13;71%;29%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;51;40;Mostly sunny;54;39;NNW;5;63%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;58;Sunny;83;61;WSW;4;42%;4%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;69;50;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;E;6;40%;6%;7

Mumbai, India;Clearing, a shower;91;82;Spotty showers;88;82;SW;13;78%;89%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;72;54;A t-storm in spots;73;57;NNE;6;71%;64%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;WSW;6;40%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;Sun and clouds;90;68;WNW;10;44%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Heavy p.m. showers;68;56;A few showers;68;52;W;10;77%;73%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of rain;74;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNE;6;54%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;67;48;Clouds and sun;67;51;SSE;9;47%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;Clouds and sun;82;58;SSW;7;48%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Sunshine and nice;83;77;SE;8;78%;61%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;83;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;NNW;5;82%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;86;74;Showers around;87;74;ENE;7;76%;75%;9

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;73;52;A t-storm in spots;69;54;W;5;62%;45%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;NE;11;52%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;92;78;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SW;8;80%;71%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;85;74;A little rain;88;74;ESE;14;79%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;96;74;Mostly sunny;94;74;SE;5;49%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;ENE;4;47%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;77;55;Nice with some sun;79;57;NNW;5;57%;33%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;74;53;Cloudy and warm;74;53;SSW;9;51%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;Sunny and nice;78;62;SW;10;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;84;75;A little a.m. rain;84;74;SE;10;63%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;51;44;A shower in the p.m.;48;45;ESE;6;69%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;54;SE;4;52%;5%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;71;68;Rain and drizzle;72;67;ESE;6;84%;92%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;Plenty of sunshine;107;81;NNW;8;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;82;61;N;7;55%;56%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;77;57;Inc. clouds;77;55;SW;8;47%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;55;Low clouds breaking;67;56;SW;12;66%;5%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;65;Couple of t-storms;76;65;E;4;79%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in spots;88;78;SE;10;64%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;75;66;Couple of t-storms;73;66;SSW;4;100%;83%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sunshine;80;59;Mostly cloudy;81;59;NW;7;20%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;62;43;Mostly sunny;68;48;ENE;4;29%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;86;73;Mostly sunny;86;74;E;6;67%;36%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;76;55;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;9;66%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;69;54;Nice with some sun;75;58;NE;8;57%;20%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;Periods of sun;84;63;W;3;50%;8%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;ESE;9;58%;3%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and drizzle;86;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSE;10;80%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;78;57;A thunderstorm;75;56;SE;8;67%;80%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;79;A shower in places;86;78;E;11;69%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with sunshine;74;50;Turning cloudy;73;52;S;7;40%;23%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;Plenty of sun;64;48;WNW;12;46%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Clouds and sun;87;77;E;9;64%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;75;53;Some sun, pleasant;71;56;SE;7;63%;14%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray thunderstorm;82;65;Plenty of sunshine;89;68;E;5;39%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;86;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;NNW;5;49%;63%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;72;Mostly sunny;95;75;ENE;7;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Mainly cloudy;100;74;WSW;8;23%;4%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;81;67;A shower or t-storm;84;69;S;5;57%;67%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;69;61;A shower or two;65;61;ESE;8;76%;69%;3

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;73;58;A morning shower;75;64;SSW;8;62%;64%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;SE;7;59%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;82;64;Partly sunny;83;65;W;14;51%;9%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;78;47;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;NNE;6;33%;40%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;54;Sunny and nice;78;61;NNE;5;47%;1%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;75;61;Some sun;80;63;NW;7;45%;32%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;E;6;78%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;75;56;A shower in the p.m.;73;54;NE;6;58%;67%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;78;58;A t-storm in spots;79;60;N;7;50%;42%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;58;54;Partly sunny, breezy;59;51;NNW;17;89%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;83;74;Rain and a t-storm;84;78;WSW;7;85%;74%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;84;58;A t-storm in spots;79;57;ENE;4;55%;63%;10

