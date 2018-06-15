KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Oakwood Manor in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Oakwood Manor, its latest collection of new one- and two-story homes in the popular Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville. Oakwood Manor is convenient to San Jose Boulevard, a main thoroughfare that provides direct access to downtown Jacksonville and West Beltway 295.

Oakwood Manor residents will enjoy this quaint and quiet community that is within walking distance of several conveniences, including grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. The community is just minutes from the St. Johns River, along which the Walter Jones Historic Park and the Mandarin Museum and Historical Society are situated. Additionally, Oakwood Manor is adjacent to Flynn Park, one of two locations where the non-profit organization, Mandarin Sports Association of Jacksonville, offers youth sports programs. The second, Albert Park, is less than a mile away.

Oakwood Manor is currently one of the few new home construction opportunities available in the Mandarin area and is zoned for the highly-rated Mandarin High School. Residents at KB Home’s Oakwood Manor may choose from the eight one- and two-story home designs available. The homes, which all include a spacious two-car garage, large master suites, expansive great rooms and rear patios, range in size from 1,769 to 3,016 square feet, with up to six bedrooms and three baths. Pricing begins in the low-$270,000s, with no CDD fees.

As part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience, buyers at Oakwood Manor can personalize many elements of their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom, where they can work with KB Home’s design professionals to create their dream home.

All the KB homes offered at Oakwood Manor will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines. These energy-saving features along with WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures can potentially save homebuyers money on their utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. Depending on the floor plan, the KB homes at Oakwood Manor could save KB homeowners between $1,056 and $1,668 in estimated annual energy costs.

The grand opening celebration weekend, during which attendees may tour the model homes, will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be family entertainment and What’s Smokin’ BBQ will be providing refreshments.

The Oakwood Manor sales office is open every day by appointment only at 12206 Orange Grove Drive in Jacksonville. From Interstate 95 South, take Exit 337/Interstate 295 North and exit San Jose Boulevard heading south. Turn right on Orange Picker Road; the community will be on the left. For more information about Oakwood Manor or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

