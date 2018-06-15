Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;15;83%;80%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;31;Sunny, breezy, warm;40;32;W;29;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Lots of sun, breezy;31;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;20;WSW;28;41%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;23;16;Sunny and delightful;24;18;E;17;60%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;23;14;A t-storm in spots;19;14;SW;18;70%;55%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;17;8;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SE;19;65%;69%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;SSE;16;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;Cooler;19;13;SSW;9;56%;56%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, cool;13;4;Lots of sun, cool;16;6;SSE;12;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;30;20;Overcast, a t-storm;27;19;SW;9;67%;77%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;Partly sunny;17;13;WNW;10;84%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;WNW;21;22%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;24;High clouds;35;25;SSW;12;58%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;W;18;74%;58%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Showers and t-storms;32;26;WSW;16;76%;77%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;18;Periods of sun;25;19;WSW;14;66%;15%;11

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;SW;11;55%;65%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;24;16;A heavy thunderstorm;26;17;WNW;7;81%;81%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;15;Thundershower;26;17;SE;9;51%;50%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Rain and drizzle;17;9;SE;13;77%;79%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;11;Clouds and sunshine;25;9;E;12;45%;1%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;NNE;13;53%;28%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with some sun;22;11;A t-storm in spots;20;11;WSW;11;64%;47%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;30;17;Sun and clouds;29;18;SE;11;57%;66%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NNE;12;62%;57%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cool;10;3;Mostly sunny;12;6;NNW;10;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;17;Partly sunny;31;16;NW;8;33%;18%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;21;17;Clouds and sun;22;16;NE;26;62%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;41;30;Increasing clouds;40;25;NNW;17;13%;5%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;16;11;Periods of sun;17;9;N;15;70%;25%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;6;59%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;39;28;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;SW;14;48%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Sun and some clouds;33;24;SSW;14;58%;38%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;30;26;A shower;29;26;SW;15;79%;85%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;14;57%;44%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Periods of sun;27;23;NNW;14;77%;6%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;16;52%;9%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;13;75%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;40;31;Hazy sun and warm;40;30;W;23;42%;4%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;18;Partly sunny;31;16;NNE;13;36%;44%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;34;28;Partly sunny and hot;36;28;SSE;17;69%;36%;13

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;34;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SSE;13;58%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;16;9;Showers and t-storms;17;10;WSW;28;69%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;27;15;Sunny;30;16;NNE;12;32%;3%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;23;18;Sunny and nice;24;18;NE;12;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, a t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSE;10;78%;83%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;ESE;8;39%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;12;75%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SSE;15;61%;7%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;25;SW;19;86%;89%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;NE;16;63%;70%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;12;57%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;37;24;Partly sunny;35;24;W;13;51%;23%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Windy this afternoon;39;26;Mostly sunny;37;24;NNE;17;53%;85%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;NNE;10;70%;59%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;ESE;11;65%;41%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Sunny and very warm;37;29;N;17;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;S;10;48%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;33;15;Sunny and very warm;34;15;N;10;14%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;33;30;A shower in the a.m.;34;30;WSW;28;66%;56%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with t-storms;26;20;Couple of t-storms;26;20;SE;8;82%;88%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;31;Mostly sunny, warm;42;31;SSE;23;23%;7%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;17;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;NE;9;68%;80%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;E;28;56%;3%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;21;Turning sunny;32;21;WSW;10;60%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Very hot;40;28;Sunny and very hot;41;29;W;12;48%;13%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;8;76%;73%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;12;-2;Partly sunny;12;-2;ENE;10;52%;42%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;9;78%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;18;15;Low clouds breaking;18;15;S;10;80%;11%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;16;N;25;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;12;Thundershower;18;10;WSW;22;70%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;Turning sunny;22;15;SSE;11;69%;16%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;S;10;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Abundant sunshine;31;18;NNE;7;42%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;SW;8;71%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;NE;7;76%;75%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;15;81%;84%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;13;7;An afternoon shower;12;8;W;22;67%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers and t-storms;23;15;E;8;61%;83%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;ESE;10;70%;48%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partial sunshine;20;12;NNW;13;85%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun, nice;29;25;Periods of sun, nice;28;25;SSW;21;71%;29%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;11;5;Mostly sunny;12;4;NNW;8;63%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;14;Sunny;28;16;WSW;7;42%;4%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;E;10;40%;6%;7

Mumbai, India;Clearing, a shower;33;28;Spotty showers;31;28;SW;22;78%;89%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;23;14;NNE;10;71%;64%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;WSW;9;40%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;Sun and clouds;32;20;WNW;16;44%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Heavy p.m. showers;20;13;A few showers;20;11;W;16;77%;73%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Periods of rain;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNE;10;54%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;More sun than clouds;20;9;Clouds and sun;19;11;SSE;14;47%;66%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;11;Clouds and sun;28;15;SSW;11;48%;9%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Sunshine and nice;29;25;SE;12;78%;61%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;28;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NNW;9;82%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;23;Showers around;31;23;ENE;10;76%;75%;9

Paris, France;Nice with some sun;23;11;A t-storm in spots;20;12;W;9;62%;45%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;NE;17;52%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;33;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;13;80%;71%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A little rain;31;23;ESE;22;79%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;7;49%;15%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;ENE;7;47%;2%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;25;13;Nice with some sun;26;14;NNW;9;57%;33%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;23;12;Cloudy and warm;23;12;SSW;14;51%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;25;17;SW;15;64%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;29;24;A little a.m. rain;29;23;SE;17;63%;66%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;11;6;A shower in the p.m.;9;7;ESE;10;69%;82%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;12;SE;6;52%;5%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;21;20;Rain and drizzle;22;20;ESE;10;84%;92%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;NNW;13;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;N;11;55%;56%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Inc. clouds;25;13;SW;12;47%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;13;Low clouds breaking;20;13;SW;19;66%;5%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;25;18;E;7;79%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in spots;31;25;SE;17;64%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;23;19;SSW;7;100%;83%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sunshine;27;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;NW;11;20%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun;16;6;Mostly sunny;20;9;ENE;6;29%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;10;67%;36%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;25;13;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;14;66%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;Nice with some sun;24;14;NE;13;57%;20%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Periods of sun;29;17;W;5;50%;8%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;29;22;ESE;15;58%;3%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and drizzle;30;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;16;80%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;26;14;A thunderstorm;24;14;SE;13;67%;80%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;26;A shower in places;30;26;E;17;69%;68%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with sunshine;24;10;Turning cloudy;23;11;S;11;40%;23%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Plenty of sun;18;9;WNW;19;46%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;25;E;15;64%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;24;12;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;SE;11;63%;14%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;E;9;39%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;30;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;NNW;9;49%;63%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;12;15%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Mainly cloudy;38;23;WSW;13;23%;4%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;27;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;S;8;57%;67%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;21;16;A shower or two;18;16;ESE;13;76%;69%;3

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;23;15;A morning shower;24;18;SSW;12;62%;64%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;SE;12;59%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;W;22;51%;9%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;26;8;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;9;33%;40%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;20;12;Sunny and nice;25;16;NNE;9;47%;1%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;24;16;Some sun;27;17;NW;11;45%;32%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;9;78%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;NE;10;58%;67%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;25;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;N;11;50%;42%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;14;12;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;NNW;27;89%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;25;WSW;12;85%;74%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;29;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;ENE;7;55%;63%;10

