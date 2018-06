BANGALORE, India (AP) — India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in their one-off test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

___

India 474 (Shikhar Dhawan 107, Murali Vijay 105, Hardik Pandya 71, Lokesh Rahul 54; Yamin Ahmadzai 3-51), def. Afghanistan 109 (Mohammad Nabi 24; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-27, Ravindra Jadeja 2-18) and 103 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 36 not out; Jadeja 4-17, Umesh Yadav 3-26, Ishant Sharma 2-17), by an innings and 262 runs