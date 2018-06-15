Hong Kong approves controversial joint checkpoint plan for China-HK express rail link

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A joint checkpoint plan passed by Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on June 14 has stirred up controversy in the autonomous territory of China as it would allow the enforcement of Chinese laws on Hong Kong’s soil, reports said Friday.

The draft, deemed by the Hong Kong Bar Association as unconstitutional, was approved by a vote of 40-20 pushed by the pro-establishment Legislative Council President Andrew Leung (梁君彥) as all amendments raised by Democrats were rejected, the Liberty Times reported, citing Hong Kong media.

With the passing of the bill, Chinese officials will be given green light to conduct immigration and quarantine procedures at a quarter of the West Kowloon (西九龍) terminus, a station of the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong Express Rail Link (廣深港高鐵), scheduled to begin operations in September.

The Hong-Kong based Stand News has blasted the measure as contravening Article 18 of the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. “It effectively “gives up its jurisdiction across a quarter of the West Kowloon terminus,” another local news outlet Hong Kong Free Press wrote.

Eric Cheung (張達明), Principal Lecturer of the University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Law, expressing regret over the approval of the bill, described it as a “dark page in the rule of law in the history of Hong Kong,” hk01 cited him as saying.