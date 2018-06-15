Taiwan developer indicted for 14 deaths in quake-toppled Hualien building

TAIPEI (CNA) - The developer of a Hualien residential building has been indicted for 14 deaths resulting from the collapse of the building in the wake of a Feb. 6 earthquake, the Taiwan Hualien District Prosecutors Office said Friday.

The detained Liu Ying-lin, along with the construction project's architect Yu Te-jung and the civil engineer Chen Chen-hsiang were indicted Friday following a four-month investigation by Hualien prosecutors.

Liu, Yu, and Chen stand accused of negligent homicide for the 14 deaths in the partially collapsed building, prosecutors said.

Liu, who has no license as a qualified developer or any professional skills in construction, took charge of the construction project in an attempt to make enormous profits.

He employed Yu to design and oversee the construction for him, but the building was constructed with cheap and inferior materials, according to the prosecutors.

Liu also asked Chen to sign a structural computation statement for the poorly constructed building, the prosecutors added.

Due to the poor construction of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, part of it collapsed eight seconds after the magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hualien.

The collapse caused the death of 14 people who were guests of the Beauty Inn Hotel on the first and second floors of the building and residents on other floors.

The operators of a hot pot restaurant and the hotel, both of which had altered their properties, were not indicted, as their modifications did not affect the quake resistance of the building. (By Lee Shien-feng and Hsu Hsiao-ling)