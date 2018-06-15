Watchdog calls on India to probe Kashmir reporter's death

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Indian authorities to investigate the killing of a prominent journalist in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The CPJ says authorities must ensure "thorough and credible" probe in the shooting death of Shujaat Bukhari and bring the killers to justice.

Bukhari was fatally shot along with his two police guards by unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening as he left his office in Srinagar, the disputed region's main city.

The killing was condemned by the Indian home minister, the opposition leader and Kashmiri pro-India politicians as well as separatists and rebels who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir.

Thousands participated in Bukhari's burial Friday.

Journalists in Kashmir have been targeted in the past by both the Indian state and militant groups.