Taiwanese artist to hold exhibition in Sicilian palace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Acclaimed Taiwanese artist Yahon Chang (張耀煌) will hold an exhibition titled "Poetry of the Flow" in Palmero, Italy from June 17 to August 19, reported CNA.

The exhibition will be held in Palazzo Chiaramonte, a 14th century palace turn museum and will showcase traditional ink wash painting with a modern twist.

Chang's exhibition will feature pieces on a variety of mediums, including bed sheets acquired in Palmero.



Chang in his Palmero vila with bed sheets turned art. (CNA)

Chang said that he hopes the exhibition will turn the museum into a place where visitors can interact with his art and will provide viewers a prompt to think about cotemporary philosophy and existing issues, reported CNA.

Chang went on to say the historical and cultural influences of the Sicilian capital have influenced his art.

Glimpses of Sicily's past rule under Byzantine, Arab, Norman, German and Spanish regimes can be seen through the island's architecture, culture and social practices.

Before the exhibition, Chang will conduct daily workshops in his studio, which is open to artists and the public. Chang will teach traditional calligraphy and demonstrate how to draw or write on lanterns.

Chang, based in Taipei, has previously exhibited his work in Italy with a solo exhibition in Rome in 2016 and during the Venice biennale in 2015.

Ink wash is a 1,500 year old East Asian art form that uses shading and tones to create images.