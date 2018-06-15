Bielsa lands first coach job in England with 2nd-tier Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Volatile Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa has landed his first managerial job in England after taking charge of second-tier club Leeds.

The 62-year-old Bielsa is a highly respected tactician after impressive coaching spells with Argentina and Chile, and won top-flight league titles in his native country with Newell's Old Boys and Velez Sarsfield.

But he also courts controversy. In the last three years, he quit Marseille after the first game of the 2015-16 Ligue 1 season, resigned from Italian club Lazio two days after joining, then didn't even last half a season at Lille.

Leeds announced the appointment on Friday, with Bielsa saying, "It has always been my ambition to work in England."

Bielsa has signed a two-year deal, yet coaches have struggled to last even a season at Leeds in a chaotic last few years at the northern club as it looks to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.