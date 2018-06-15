British 'pick-up artist' exploiting Taiwanese women takes down videos, banned from Airbnb

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A British YouTuber and self described "pick-up artist," who has uploaded a number of exploitive videos of Taiwanese women he met on the streets of Taipei, yesterday (June 14) took down all his videos from his trip to Taiwan following complaints from his victims and threats from netizens.

Going by the handle "Explorer Nick," 28-year-old vlogger, Nicholas Coakley is an apprentice of infamous pick-up artist David Bond. Like Bond, Coakley has been accused by some of not receiving their permission to have their faces shown in his videos, such as a woman in Thailand.

Coakley poses as a "digital native" who works in marketing and often speaks with a fake American accent pretending to be from the U.S. He also uses the name Mark Birkley on some documents.



Coakley making racist facial expression (left) with victim (right). (Screenshot YouTube)

Bond and Coakley arrived in Taiwan on June 7 to shoot a series of videos purportedly showing them successfully obtaining contact information of Taiwanese women and in some cases implying that they engaged in sex after just meeting. On the second day of his trip on June 8, Coakley released a video inaccurately titled "Second Day in China | Meeting Taiwanese Girls," during which Coakley uses a line with a two pairs of women that he will repeat many times in his subsequent videos, "I saw you and thought you're my type."

In addition to falsely labeling Taiwan as a part of China, the cover image of the video shows Coakley making a facial expression mocking Asian people while wearing an Asian conical hat. The follow screen capture shows a Taiwanese FB user criticizing Coakley for the imagery, while Coakley justifies it by saying that South Park made the "same joke what's the big deal?"



Coakley's justification of racist image used in YouTube video.

Coakley continued to release multiple videos showing his encounters with young Taiwanese women for the next few days, until news reports started surfacing on June 10 that he was exploiting Taiwanese women on camera and directing traffic to a paid website called taiwangirlseasy.com.

Taiwanese women featured in the videos started reporting on social media and to Taiwan News that they had not given their permission to be filmed in such videos.



Friend of victim asking video to be taken down.

Soon, many netizens, including a number of foreign nationals began collaborating on pinpointing the location of Coakley's stalking grounds and hotel. Others were able to contact him directly through his Facebook account to confront him over the videos, with some threatening physical violence if he did not take the videos down.

One threat particularly disturbing threat indicated that members of the Taiwan mafia were hunting for him and would mutilate his genitalia if he failed to apologize for his actions.



Threatening message sent to Coakley.

By the evening of June 14, the pressure appears to have been sufficient enough to convince him to remove all videos he had shot of Taiwanese women from both his Explorer Nick and Explorer Nick Uncut YouTube accounts.



Coakley responds to threat by taking videos down.



Explorer Nick YouTube channel with no videos in sight.

Meanwhile, a victim from one his videos, who said to Taiwan News that she was unaware that she was being filmed during their "date," filed a complaint with Airbnb about then incident and the company decided to ban Coakley from its services.



Coakley's reaction to being banned from Airbnb



FB user commenting that "karma is swift."

Coakley has declined to comment to Taiwan News thus far, nor has he official issued a formal apology.