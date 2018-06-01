World’s first 5G standard emerges

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The mobile industry has completed a key milestone in the process toward 5G commercial networks by approving standalone 5G specifications, reports said Friday.

The achievement is seen as paving the way for the introduction of 5G commercialization, at first in the United States later this year, and next year also in other parts of the world.

At the end of last year, the international standards organization 3GPP approved “non-standalone” 5G specifications, which meant the standards still maintained close links to existing 4G systems.

This month’s standalone specifications means that developers can choose 5G systems which do not rely directly on the “old” 4G systems, reports said.

The latest achievement is the result of meetings between 1,500 experts from around the world in the South Korean city of Busan.

The eventual introduction of 5G is expected to lead to more efficient streaming of content, with benefits for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality devices. The launch of autonomous vehicles and the further automation of factories are also expected to result from the new technology.