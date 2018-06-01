Youtuber asks 'Should Taiwan be a part of China?'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A foreigner living in Taiwan has gained some online attention after releasing the first episode of an online video series entitled “Try Something New.”



Youtuber Daniel Li uploaded the video entitled “Is Taiwan part of China?” last week on June 7. The video addresses the issue of Taiwan’s relationship to China, and provides a bit of history for those unfamiliar with the topic.

On Facebook, the five minute video already has nearly 300,000 views, and has earned heaps of praise from Taiwanese netizens, and unsurprisingly, a bit of condemnation from some calling for him to “mind his own business.”



Li offers same very simple and straight forward observations on the topic, and argues quite effectively for Taiwan’s status as an independent nation, which is of course already a reality, rather than a proposition, despite some people, many in Beijing, insisting otherwise.

As Li explains in the video, the question of“Is Taiwan part of China?" is easily answered if "China" refers to the PRC. From a rational perspective, that question requires no debate.

A more logically sound framing of the question, which most people are arguing in regards to China-Taiwan relations is: “Should Taiwan be a part of China?”

Re-framing the fundamental question offers a dose of clarity for viewers. The average observer can easily recognize that in a situation where one state threatens to invade, and subjugate a smaller state, the two states are obviously separate political entities, and the territory of the smaller state will only be a "part" of the larger state following conquest, and not before.



The video’s message serves as a reminder that it is Beijing’s constant mantras of “One China,” “sacred territory,” and “rejuvenating the motherland,” which represent the true hypothetical proposition in regards to Taiwan.



Taiwan's de facto independence is already an empirically observable reality, and for purposes of argumentation, of which Li offers a stellar example, that is worth remembering.



So “Should Taiwan be a part of China?” Check out Li’s video below, and subscribe to his Youtube channel "Try Something New" for similar content.