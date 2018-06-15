  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/15 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 44 20 .688 1
Boston 48 22 .686
Tampa Bay 32 36 .471 15
Toronto 30 38 .441 17
Baltimore 19 48 .284 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 31 .537
Detroit 33 37 .471
Minnesota 29 36 .446 6
Chicago 24 43 .358 12
Kansas City 22 46 .324 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 25 .643
Seattle 44 25 .638 ½
Los Angeles 37 32 .536
Oakland 34 35 .493 10½
Texas 27 43 .386 18

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 13, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 2, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Miami (Urena 1-8) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at Texas (Mendez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 7-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Seattle (Paxton 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-4) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 10-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Wright 2-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 8:15 p.m.