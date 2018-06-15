|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|20
|.688
|1
|Boston
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|36
|.471
|15
|Toronto
|30
|38
|.441
|17
|Baltimore
|19
|48
|.284
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Detroit
|33
|37
|.471
|4½
|Minnesota
|29
|36
|.446
|6
|Chicago
|24
|43
|.358
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|46
|.324
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|25
|.643
|—
|Seattle
|44
|25
|.638
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|32
|.536
|7½
|Oakland
|34
|35
|.493
|10½
|Texas
|27
|43
|.386
|18
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Baltimore 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 13, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 2, 11 innings
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 2, Seattle 1
|Friday's Games
Miami (Urena 1-8) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at Texas (Mendez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 7-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Seattle (Paxton 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-4) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 10-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Wright 2-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 8:15 p.m.