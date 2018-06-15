Airlines across North America and Asia resist China’s ‘Orwellian nonsense’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Nine airlines from five countries have not yet complied with China's demand to list Taiwan as part of China.

American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines from the U.S., All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines from Japan, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air from South Korea, as well as Air India and Vietnam Airlines have not re-listed Taiwan.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered 34 airlines to change how Taiwan is described on their websites and in their promotional material.

The CAAC followed-up on their demand by issuing a formal letter to American and United Airlines stating that their content must adhere to "Chinese Law" and if the airlines failed to list Taiwan as part of China, they will be referred to the "relevant cyber-security authorities" for punitive action.

The decision by some airlines to re-list Taiwan as part of China led to protests in Canada and Japan.

Public outcry in Japan led to All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines to reverse their decision to list Taiwan as part of China.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told the Wall Street Journal that they have referred the issue to the U.S. government, because it is in essence a diplomatic problem to be resolved by governments.

A spokesperson from Delta said they were in close consultation with the government about this issue.

Kenneth Jarrett, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said that the airline scandal is reflective of China's growing influence on business.

Jarrett went on to say that companies who operate in China will invariably face the decision to either support China's territorial claims or to be excluded from the China market, reported Apple Daily.

Some airlines have tried to avoid the problem by removing country labels, while others have grouped Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan together.

Beijing initially gave airlines 30 days to change their listing of Taiwan, but due to so-called technical difficulties, airlines have been given an extension to comply by June 24.