China urges US to make 'wise choices,' handle Taiwan 'with caution'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the second time in less than a month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a joint press conference after privately meeting.



On Thursday, June 14, Pompeo met Wang in Beijing, two days after the historic Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore. Wang urged the United States to make a “wise choice” on trade policies, and also to handle relations with Taiwan “with caution.”

Wang told the press that during their talk, he reaffirmed China’s position on Taiwan, stating that the U.S. should not take any unilateral with regards to Taiwan. Wang stated that some recent actions of the U.S. involving Taiwan have caused “grave concern,” in what was likely a veiled reference to the opening of the new AIT complex in Taipei.



The Chinese Foreign Minister said that Beijing wants the U.S. to “stop official exchanges and cut all military links” with Taiwan, reports CGTN.

Speaking on trade disputes, Wang said that moving forward with negotiations between the two countries, there are two possible outcomes, “cooperation” which equals a “win-win” or “confrontation” which he says would be a “lose-lose” situation for both sides.



Mike Pompeo stressed that the “deficit with China is still too high," and that "important for President Trump to rectify the situation so trade becomes more balanced, more reciprocal and more fair” for American workers.



While tension between the two sides over trade has lessened somewhat in recent weeks, China is still very concerned about the possible imposition of 25 percent tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports. It has been suggested that the new tariffs will specifically target China’s key exports that are part of its “Made in China 2025” campaign, which could result in serious setbacks for the economic initiative.

A list of the proposed tariffed items was submitted by the U.S. Trade Office before Friday June 15, according to CBS, and has reportedly already been approved by President Trump.

During Pompeo’s remarks he also expressed Washington’s concerns over China’s militarization of the South China Sea, stating that in terms of regional security that more negotiation and cooperation are necessary moving forward.

Speaking on the issue of North Korea, both diplomats expressed optimism moving forward, with Pompeo thanking China for their role in bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.



The last time the two diplomats held a joint press conference was on May 23 in Washington D.C., where Wang expressed similar sentiments regarding Taiwan and Pompeo responded that U.S. policy regarding Taiwan and China has remained consistent.