Protesters demand Air Canada to re-list Taiwan as separate country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Canadians and Taiwanese joined hands and protested Air Canada's recent reclassification of Taiwan as part of China, outside the airline's Montreal headquarters today.

The protesters demanded Air Canada to list Taiwan as a separate country.

The protest was a response to Air Canada listing Taiwan as part of China, rather than a separate country on May 14.

The move led to almost 15,000 people to sign an online petition against the change and Taiwan's foreign affairs ministry to launch a formal protest with the airline.

The U.S. White House described Chinese pressure which led airlines to change their listing of Taiwan as "Orwellian nonsense".

Dozens of protesters met in the ice and rain, waving flags and banners.



Protesters waving banners and flags. (PTT user: Cesttoi)

A protester said that some participants traveled over six hours from Toronto and two hours from Ottawa in a post on PTT.

The protester went on to say that recent days had been hot, but the change in temperature and rain might have dissuaded some participants.

The protest was largely supported by netizens who cheered the protest on.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways re-listed Taiwan as a separate country after public outcry in Japan.