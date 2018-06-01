Upcoming events in Taipei for June 15-22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This coming week is filled with many activities in Taipei including Dragon Boat Festivals, FIFA World Cup and many local live performance events. Regardless of the rain, many major events are going on in Taipei over the weekend and the upcoming week.

Many people will be going out to watch the Dragon Boat races or cheering on their favorite football players and teams at local restaurants during the FIFA World Cup. There will also be a number of live performance and open stage events to showcase local and international talent.

Here is a list of events we think readers might enjoy around Taipei between June 15- June 21.

Festivals



(Photo courtesy of Taipei Dragon Boat Festival website)

The 2018 Health and Happiness on Taipei's Riverside- Taipei Dragon Boat Festival will take place this weekend, from Saturday to Monday (June 16-18) at the Dajia Section of Keelung Riverside Park in Taipei City, which is near MRT Dazhi (Brown line). There will be plenty of family-friendly activities, including the first "Awesome Flower Bouquet DIY" pray for peace event; at noon on the day of Dragon Boat Festival, an egg-laying experience will allow participants to experience tradition and creativity; and a live carnival market will let the whole family taste delicious, good-to-buy foods. For more information, go to their Dragon Boat official page. The daily schedule is below.



(Photo courtesy of Taipei Dragon Boat Festival website)



(2018 TIOF Banner)

This weekend starting Saturday, June 16 through Monday June 18 at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, the 2018 Taipei International Olive Oil Festival will take place. The Festival is a great opportunity to learn about healthy cooking, and the latest innovations and products to keep you and your family eating delicious, healthy meals. There are over 40 exhibitors participating in the event, which will include lectures, informative discussions, on-site cooking demonstrations, as well as food and cooking materials for sale. For those interested in healthy living, and international food expos, this event is not to be missed. Details of the event are available on the 2018 Taipei International Olive Oil Festival website (in Chinese).



(Photo courtesy of New Wave Music Festival II Facebook page)

New Wave Music Festival II, hosted by I & I World Parties, is taking place this Saturday and Sunday (June 16-17) beginning at 3 p.m., two days of Reggae, Latin, Hip Hop, and Electronic music by local and international DJ’s, live bands, in addition to a variety of international cuisines and flavors. This year’s event will host special artists, Denny Trust from Indonesia and MAS1A from Singapore. It is located a ways from Taipei, at SPOT (沙灘俱樂部) in Hunan Township, Miaoli Country, but it is definitely worth checking out. This festival offers other outdoor activities such as camping on the beach, kite surfing, long board skateboarding, a skateboard arena, biking trails,and paddle boats.

Early bird tickets are still available for NT$900 (includes 6 drinks for 2 days), and once they sell out, regular priced tickets are NT$1,000 (includes 4 drinks for 2 days). One-day tickets are also available for NT$500 (includes 1 drink). All tickets can be purchased online, in person at Triangle, or by contacting DJ Cross Cutz. Children under 12 are free of charge.

Music and Entertainment



(Photo courtesy of Saturday Live: Josh Gererdi Facebook page)

American singer and musician Josh Gererdi will be performing this Saturday at Crafted in Zhishan (Shilin District). The show will be from 8-10 p.m., with free entry. Gerardi, also know as “Djembie Josh" is a positive trip musician and educator who has been performing in Taipei since 2011.



(Photo courtesy of Karin Facebook page)

Karin (卡林), a 23-year-old Taiwanese singer, will be performing at this Sunday night Oldie Goodie Live Bar. Her show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Karin is a singer-songwriter from Taipei, who loves performing, and performs pop, R&B, jazz and blues genres of music.



(Photo courtesy of Oldie Goodie Live Bar Facebook page)

Oldie Goodie Live Bar also has an Open Stage night every Monday night beginning at 8:30 p.m. They have a fully equipped stage open for all music lovers and performers. There is no cover charge, but there is a minimum charge for customers.

BWA Events and EPL Steakhouse & Lounge offers Rhythm & Soul Night every Wednesday evening at EPL Steakhouse & Lounge in Da’An district. Rhythm & Soul Night is about people from all backgrounds enjoying good soul-quenching music, the greatest tracks of old school R&B, soul, blues, ’90s neo-soul and R&B music. All artists and creative minds are invited to showcase their talents and creativity at an open mic show, including singers, poets, spoken word, and musicians; first-time and experienced performers are welcomed. College students are free before 9p.m. and NT$100 after 9p.m. Non-Students pay NT$100 before 9p.m. and NT$200 after 9p.m. Happy Hour drink special is from 8-11 p.m., with drink prices from NT$100 to NT$200.

Triangle offers a weekly Thursday Jam night that is open to local and international bands, singers and musical artists to perform live on stage. Tickets are NT$200 (with one drink) with a valid ID. Jam night starts at 8 p.m. and happy hour specials are offered from 8-10 p.m. Performing artists need to contact Joshua Gerardi to be added to the musician’s list. The venue will provide amps, sound system, mics and floor monitors, just bring your band, instrument and friends to rock out together. If you do not have instruments, they have instruments to borrow: full drum set, acoustic electric guitar, an electric bass, a full key electric piano, a Cajon and a Djembie for extra percussion available. All types of music are welcomed and encouraged.



Art and Film



(Photo courtesy of Stage Time and Wine C Facebook page)

This Saturday, the Red Room is hosting Stage Time and Wine C in Ximen. This intimate open mic event celebrates its 100th edition with all kinds of magical artistry and the quirky, warm souls that have joined together for the previous 99 gatherings. Doors will open at 7p.m. Tickets are NT$100 or free entrance if you bring a friend. This event happens every third Saturday of the month. Performers can sign up at the door for 5 minutes of stage time. Red Room promotes “a culture of listening,” so all forms of expression are welcomed to the stage: spoken word and other forms of expression: movement, music, visual arts and storytelling, multilingual and multicultural.

Sports



(Photo courtesy of FIFA.com)

2018 FIFA World Cup

There are a number of places around Taipei where you can watch your favorite teams compete in the 2018 FIFA World Cup over the next few weeks. We’ve compiled a list on great local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.



(Photo courtesy of CTSBA Facebook page)

The Sports Administration of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the CTSBA (Taiwan’s skateboarding association) are jointly hosting the first ever National Skateboarding Competition,, which will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, June 16 (9 am- 7 pm), at the Taipei Nangang Extreme Sports Training Center (No. 382, Section 7, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Nangang District, Taipei City). Entry is free for spectators. There will also be fan activities provided by the event sponsors. All national skateboarders and enthusiasts can sign up. Skateboarders interested in competing in the open division can sign up online. All participants will be insured by Cathay life insurance.

Parties



(Photo courtesy of Triangle Facebook page)

Kickoff the weekend with the Guilty Pleasures party with special guest DJ Justin James at Triangle in Maji Square on Friday June 15. Entry fee is NT$200 before 12 (with one drink) and NT$300 after 12 (with one drink).



(Photo courtesy of Summer Crush Facebook page)

W Taipei presents the Summer Crush Pool Party this Sunday June 17 from 2 p.m. to 6p.m. It will be fun combination of DJs spinning and refreshing summer cocktails. This week’s party will present famous Korean DJs June One Kim (Glen Check) and producer/DJ Deepshower. Entrance fee is NT$1,200, including 1 glass of champagne topped with ice cream; guests wearing Havaianas flip flops get a discount of NT$200 off.



(Photo courtesy of WERK Facebook page)

WERK is hosting their monthly WERK party this Saturday at Triangle in Maji Square, but this month with a twist. In celebration of Pride month, they will have a Lip-Sync Battle special edition, in addition to their stellar lineup of drag performances and dance party. Doors open at 10 p.m. with free entry until 11p.m. with Facebook Check-in. Regular tickets are NT$300 (with one drink) before midnight and NT$600 after midnight (with two drinks). Go to the WERK Facebook page for the Lip-Sync Battle sign-up and information. The first lip-sync show will begin at 11:45 p.m., and second show is at 1:30 a.m.

National Theater and Concert Hall

There is always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances being offered at the National Theater and Concert Hall here in Taipei. Check out the calendar for a full listing, but here are two events that stand out for the upcoming week.

This weekend, June 15-17, three young Taiwanese choreographers will perform in the joint production of the 2018 Innovation Series, each with a unique style. Each of the three short productions were inspired by Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring:" Lin Su-lien's “Hey! Lady, Please Look at Me!,” Liu Yen-cheng's “The End of Journey,” and Liu Kuan-hsiang's “All about Brutality.” Tickets for the show are NT$800 and can be purchased online.



(Photos courtesy of National Theater and Concert Hall website)

The 12th Ballet Star Gala is next Friday June 22 and next Sunday June 24. This is the first time this star-studded group of ballet dancers will come to Taiwan to perform, including Ludmila Pagliero (Argentina) and Karl Paquette (France) and Friedemann Vogel (Germany). Tickets starts at NT$500.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, June 16 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.