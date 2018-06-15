India out for 474 on 2nd day of historic test vs Afghanistan

BANGALORE, India (AP) — India completed its first innings all out for 474 at lunch Friday on the second day of the historic one-off cricket test against Afghanistan after Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan gave the home side a big lead with centuries on the opening day.

Vijay's 105 and Dhawan's 107 had helped move India to 280-1 before the hosts lost their last nine wickets for 194 runs. On Thursday, India won the toss and elected to bat in war-torn Afghanistan's first-ever test match.

Pace bowlers Yamin Ahmadzai (3-51) and Wafadar (2-100) led Afghanistan, while leg spinner Rashid Khan took 2-154.

Resuming overnight at 347-6, Ravichandran Ashwin (18) and Hardik Pandya (71) took their seventh-wicket partnership to 35 runs before Ashwin became Ahmadzai's third dismissal.

Pandya continued attacking the bowling and scored his third test half-century off 83 balls. Overall, he faced 94 balls and hit 10 fours.