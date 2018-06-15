  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan has highest blood donation rate in world: WHO

Taiwan ranked as having highest blood donation rate in the world according to the WHO

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/15 15:16

Da Yuan of Taiwan girl band Popu Lady. (Photo by Pinterest user kirsten)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the heels of yesterday's World Blood Donor Day (June 14), Taiwan has been ranked in a WHO report as having the highest blood donation rate in the world.

Taiwan has the highest rate of blood donation in the world at 75.34 per 1,000 people, according to a 2016 WHO report. In second place was German (57.31), third was Denmark (50,40), fourth was Cyprus (50.11) and rounding out the top five was Greece at 49.88.

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said it was grateful for the selfless dedication of blood donors to save lives. The foundation said that blood donations save millions of lives each year, improve their quality of life and are of great importance in complex medical treatments, surgical procedures, childbirth and man-made and natural disasters. 


(CNA image)

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation calls for volunteers to donate blood to ensure the supply is sufficient for those in need. The foundation encourages young people and other healthy individuals who have not donated blood before to do so and try to develop a habit of donating blood on a regular basis.

To donate blood, please visit the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation map of locations where donations can be made. 


Da Yuan from Taiwanese girl group Popu Lady promotes blood donation. (Image from Pinterest user kirsten)
blood
blood donation
donating blood
blood donor

RELATED ARTICLES

Blood donation rules for gay men in Taiwan to be relaxed in May 
2018/01/22 17:16
Hot-blooded Taiwanese girl calls for blood donation before Chinese New Year as supplies running low
2018/01/21 18:01
Sierra Leone auctions off “peace diamond” for US$6.5 million
2017/12/05 17:57
Reuse of needles by clinic causes spread of hepatitis C in Taoyuan City
2017/05/17 10:40
Taiwan needs to be the ‘bigger man’ over Chinese WHA political games
2017/05/13 17:36