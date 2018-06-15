Taiwan has highest blood donation rate in world: WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the heels of yesterday's World Blood Donor Day (June 14), Taiwan has been ranked in a WHO report as having the highest blood donation rate in the world.

Taiwan has the highest rate of blood donation in the world at 75.34 per 1,000 people, according to a 2016 WHO report. In second place was German (57.31), third was Denmark (50,40), fourth was Cyprus (50.11) and rounding out the top five was Greece at 49.88.

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said it was grateful for the selfless dedication of blood donors to save lives. The foundation said that blood donations save millions of lives each year, improve their quality of life and are of great importance in complex medical treatments, surgical procedures, childbirth and man-made and natural disasters.



(CNA image)

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation calls for volunteers to donate blood to ensure the supply is sufficient for those in need. The foundation encourages young people and other healthy individuals who have not donated blood before to do so and try to develop a habit of donating blood on a regular basis.

To donate blood, please visit the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation map of locations where donations can be made.



Da Yuan from Taiwanese girl group Popu Lady promotes blood donation. (Image from Pinterest user kirsten)