Start of Cambodian trial of Australian filmmaker delayed

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An Australian filmmaker charged with endangering Cambodian national security for flying a drone over a campaign rally last year has had his trial postponed for a month after already spending a year in jail.

James Ricketson, 69, looked frail as he was led into Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Friday, but shouted defiantly to reporters that he had no idea who he was accused of spying for.

The court postponed his hearing because his lawyer was absent and because Ricketson requested it, saying he hoped he could see what evidence was collected against him.

He was arrested after filming a local election campaign rally of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party. The party has since been dissolved as part of a sweeping government crackdown on the opposition and the media.