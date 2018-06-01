Tropical storm or tropical depression: Taiwan and Japan disagree

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Weather forecasters in Taiwan and Japan disagreed Friday, with Japan declaring Tropical Storm Gaemi (凱米) had formed, while the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) in Taipei said it was still a tropical depression located over the south of the island.

In any event, the rainfall disrupted traffic in Taiwan, with Orchid Island off its southeast coast closing schools and offices during the afternoon Friday.

The CWB said the conditions for the weather system to be declared a tropical storm were not present yet, but could occur after it moved east over the Pacific later Friday afternoon, the Central News Agency reported.

The depression made landfall in Kaohsiung between 7 and 8 a.m., after which it weakened and stabilized to a speed of 15 kilometers per hour while heading east-northeast, according to the CWB.

Even though their colleagues at the Japan Meteorological Agency had declared it a tropical storm, the facts from the ground showed that for Taiwan, it could not be considered such a storm yet, especially since it had weakened after coming ashore, Taiwanese weather experts said.

Whatever its official status, the storm was bringing strong winds and torrential rains to southern parts of Taiwan, especially Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, and was expected to gain strength after it crossed the island and ventured out over the Pacific from Taitung County Friday afternoon, CNA reported.

Residents, especially of Central and South Taiwan, were warned that the excessive rainfall might cause landslides, flooding and falling rocks.

According to the Japanese forecast, Gaemi – the Korean word for “ant” – would reach waters southeast of Japan by Sunday.