|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|51
|197
|54
|68
|.345
|Segura Sea
|66
|278
|51
|95
|.342
|Altuve Hou
|70
|284
|43
|96
|.338
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Brantley Cle
|56
|230
|35
|74
|.322
|JMartinez Bos
|66
|249
|44
|79
|.317
|MDuffy TB
|53
|212
|17
|67
|.316
|Trout LAA
|69
|245
|56
|77
|.314
|Rosario Min
|65
|258
|44
|80
|.310
|MMachado Bal
|66
|254
|32
|78
|.307
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; 3 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Correa, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.