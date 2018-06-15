  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/15 13:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 51 197 54 68 .345
Segura Sea 66 278 51 95 .342
Altuve Hou 70 284 43 96 .338
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Brantley Cle 56 230 35 74 .322
JMartinez Bos 66 249 44 79 .317
MDuffy TB 53 212 17 67 .316
Trout LAA 69 245 56 77 .314
Rosario Min 65 258 44 80 .310
MMachado Bal 66 254 32 78 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Correa, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.