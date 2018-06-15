Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 100 000 000—1 6 1 Detroit 000 000 30x—3 6 0

Lynn, Duke (7) and Garver; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Fulmer 3-5. L_Lynn 4-5. Sv_Greene (17). HRs_Detroit, Jones (5).

___

Cleveland 101 000 210—5 6 2 Chicago 200 000 000—2 7 1

Clevinger, N.Ramirez (8), Perez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Rodon, Volstad (6), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Clevinger 5-2. L_Volstad 1-4. Sv_C.Allen (13). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (20), Lindor (15). Chicago, Abreu (11).

___

Houston 201 202 000—7 13 0 Oakland 010 000 200—3 5 2

Verlander, Devenski (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann; Montas, Casilla (6), C.Ramirez (8) and Lucroy. W_Verlander 9-2. L_Montas 3-1. HRs_Houston, McCann (5). Oakland, Olson (14), Davis (20).

___

Tampa Bay 101 001 000—3 6 0 New York 000 040 00x—4 6 1

Snell, Nuno (6) and Ramos, Sucre; German, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_German 1-4. L_Snell 8-4. Sv_A.Chapman (19). HRs_Tampa Bay, Duffy (3). New York, Hicks (7), Torres (13).

___

Boston 010 001 000—2 9 0 Seattle 000 010 000—1 6 0

Price, Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; F.Hernandez, Pazos (8), Rumbelow (9) and Zunino. W_Price 8-4. L_F.Hernandez 6-6. Sv_Kimbrel (22). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 000 000 210—3 3 0 Philadelphia 110 001 42x—9 13 0

Marquez, McGee (7), Hoffman (7), Pounders (8) and Wolters; Velasquez, Hunter (7), Neris (8), Morgan (9) and Knapp. W_Velasquez 5-7. L_Marquez 4-7. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins (8), Williams (8).

___

San Francisco 210 000 000 000 000 3—6 12 1 Miami 000 010 101 000 000 0—3 15 1

(16 innings)

Rodriguez, Watson (7), Strickland (9), Blach (10), Dyson (16) and Posey; Straily, Meyer (6), Ziegler (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10), Steckenrider (11), Hernandez (12) and Holaday. W_Blach 4-5. L_Hernandez 0-4. Sv_Dyson (1). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (8), Williamson (4). Miami, Riddle (3).

___

San Diego 000 000 020—2 8 1 Atlanta 001 010 11x—4 5 0

Ross, Erlin (7), Cimber (8) and Ellis; A.Sanchez, Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 3-0. L_Ross 5-4. Sv_Vizcaino (13). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (5).

___

New York 100 001 010—3 4 0 Arizona 011 100 12x—6 8 0

Vargas, Robles (6), Blevins (7), Sewald (7), Rhame (8) and Mesoraco; Koch, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Murphy. W_Koch 5-3. L_Vargas 2-5. Sv_Boxberger (15). HRs_New York, Nimmo (9), Rosario (4), Conforto (8). Arizona, Peralta 2 (14), Lamb (5), Goldschmidt (13).