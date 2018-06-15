Watchdog report blasts FBI but doesn't hand Trump total win

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inspector general report condemning the FBI's actions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation blasts former FBI Director James Comey but also denies total vindication to the president who fired him.

The 500-page document stops far short of endorsing the attacks levied at Comey for the last year by President Donald Trump.

Though Trump has alleged that a politically tainted FBI tried to undermine his campaign, the report found nothing to suggest that political preferences influenced how the investigation was conducted.

Trump has suggested anyone less politically connected than Clinton would have been charged for the same behavior, yet the report does not second-guess the FBI's decision to spare her from prosecution.