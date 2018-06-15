2 Chinese arrested for detaining Taiwanese man in Manila, Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two Chinese men were arrested in Manila, the Philippines today, charged with serious illegal detention of a Taiwanese man over a disputed gambling debt.

Police say the Chinese duo arbitrarily detailed the Taiwanese man after he failed to pay a debt and held him in order to gain payment from the man's family.

Xiong Tao, 31, and Liao Yifei, 28, were arrested at about 5.00 a.m. this morning, but two of their associates escaped.

The captive, Chou Yinchin, 37, was rescued from a room at the Sky Tower Hotel in Barangay Tambo, Manila.

Chou said he did owe the men money, but he was unable to pay due to his gaming habit, according to the Journal.

The accused claim the Taiwanese businessman owes them PHP$300,000 (US$5,617) from a gambling debt accrued in a Parañaque City casino.

The Taiwanese man's family contacted the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (駐菲律賓代表處) (TECO) in the Philippines when they were made aware of the incident.

The TECO then informed the Parañaque City police who made the arrests, reported the Philippine Star.