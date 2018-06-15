  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Nicaraguans battle over symbols amid unrest

By ESTEBAN FELIX , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/15 12:05

In this May 20, 2018 photo, a pro-government billboard featuring Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, first lady and Vice President Rosar

In this May 26, 2018 photo, the Spanish word for "Murderer" covers a mural of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, as part of anti-government protests

In this May 20, 2018 photo, protesters take over a "Tree of Life" sculpture, part of a city beautification project by first lady and Vice President Ro

In this May 20, 2018 photo, protesters stomp on a pro-government billboard that reads in Spanish "United in victory! Love for Nicaragua," in Managua,

In this May 20, 2018 photo, anti-government protesters work to pull down a government billboard announcing the Spanish message "United in victory! Lov

In this May 28, 2018 photo, anti-government protesters pose for a group photo with their homemade mortars outside a shopping center with a store cover

In this May 28, 2018 photo, a protester's dog wears a mask as he accompanies his owner at a road block set up by anti-government demonstrators in Masa

In this June 6, 2018 photo, multiple barricades crated by anti-government protesters, and made of cobblestone, block a street in Masaya, Nicaragua, du

In this May 24, 2018 photo, an anti-government protester holds up his homemade mortar made of sections of pipes at a roadblock set up by protesters al

In this May 26, 2018 photo, a government supporter holds a Sandinista flag by a mural featuring Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, Venezuela's late

In this June 6, 2018 photo, Guadalupe Ruiz poses for a portrait holding a photo of her artist son Donald Lopez, at her home in Masaya, Nicaragua. Ruiz

In this June 2, 2018 photo, an anti-government protester dressed in a lion costume to hide his identity sits at a barricade during clashes with police

In this May 30, 2018 photo, a masked protester takes stock of his injury after an anti-government march was confronted by police government supporters

In this June 6, 2018 photo, an anti-government protester holds a handmade mortar at a roadblock in Ticuantepe, Nicaragua. Nicaragua's young generation

In this May 25, 2018 photo, people lower the coffin of Manuel de Jesus Chavez at the cemetery in Leon, Nicaragua. Chavez, 38, died during clashes with

In this May 31, 2018 photo, young anti-government protesters squat behind a roadblock they set up near the Supreme Electoral Council, one holding his

In this May 20, 2018 photo, a university student poses for a picture wearing a mask to hide his identity, in front a defaced billboard of Nicaragua's

In this May 25, 2018 photo, a youth fires a handmade mortar during the burial of Manuel de Jesus Chavez at the cemetery in Leon, Nicaragua. Chavez, 38

In this May 22, 2018 photo, a youth peers from under a large doll coined "La Gigantona," or The Gigantic, during a pro-government event in Managua, Ni

In this June 6, 2018 photo, an anti-government protester poses for a picture holding a homemade mortar at a roadblock set up by protesters in Ticuante

In this May 25, 2018 photo, the remains of Manuel de Jesus Chavez are driven to the cemetery in the back of a truck, in Leon, Nicaragua, after the 38-

In this May 30, 2018 photo, anti-government protesters carries letters that form the Spanish word for "Justice" during a march against the government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — During almost two months of anti-government protests, symbols of President Daniel Ortega's administration and even the earlier Sandinista revolution he helped lead have been defaced and destroyed or sometimes appropriated by demonstrators.

Ortega and his wife, current Vice President Rosario Murillo, returned to power in 2007, and to many Nicaraguans it seemed their election campaign never stopped, even growing in size and intensity as they planted billboard portraits and other ostentatious works across the country.

These symbols have become targets for protesters during demonstrations that were initially set off in mid-April by a since-canceled austerity plan for the social security system but have expanded into demands for the Ortegas to give up power. Almost overnight, symbols of the Ortegas were painted with graffiti, burned, pulled down and stamped on by angry feet.

One of the main targets have been Murillo's "Chayopalos," or Trees of Life, that spouted up around Managua in 2013 — huge steel sculptures of trees covered with hundreds of light bulbs lining the capital's major thoroughfares. The administration portrayed the brightly colored Trees of Life a public art installation, but many people viewed them as a gaudy extravagance in a country rife with poverty.

Once the protests erupted, crowds chanted "Fall, fall, fall," pulled the trees down and bounced on their twisted limbs for live videos. Recyclers quickly stripped their wiring, while others unscrewed light bulbs to be proudly dangled on cords around their necks.

Marisa Olivares Morales, a sociology professor at the Central American University of Nicaragua and a former long-time member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, says the felled trees are an important symbol for protesters.

"Taking down Rosario Murillo's first Tree of Life was a response from the kids to such a brutal aggression and the 'Chayopalos' ended up being a symbol of power," she said. More than 160 people have been killed in street clashes since the protests started.

Protesters have also turned symbols of the revolution against the government.

When Ortega and others rose up against the Somoza family dictatorship in the late 1970s, the rebels were woefully outgunned and they used homemade mortars of welded pipe to fire on security forces. Now those same artisanal weapons are being turned on Ortega's police and gangs of pro-government thugs.

Echoing another tactic of the revolution, whole segments of cobblestone streets have been pried up, especially in Masaya, southeast of the capital. The stones are stacked into waist-high barricades, just as the Sandinistas did to fend of Anastasio Somoza's security forces, at times in the very same streets. The use of cobblestones was also symbolic during the revolution because they were made at a Somoza family factory.