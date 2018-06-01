Top Taiwan Minister headed to Washington in July to meet US officials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese government minister is reportedly preparing to visit the Washington D.C. to meet with senior State Department officials in July, according to sources in Washington.



The Minister reportedly planning the trip is the Minister of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Chen Ming-tong (陳明通), who is head of the agency tasked with managing policy related to China. Chen is reportedly planning to meet with White House Staff and top State Department officials.



Chen’s visit to Washington will be the first Ministerial level official of the Tsai government to make a trip to Washington since her inauguration. It will also be the first bilateral meeting between high level government officials since the passing of the Taiwan Travel Act in March, 2018.



The reports of the minister’s planned diplomatic visit also comes just days after the unveiling of the new complex of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei, which occurred on June 12.



According to reports, Chen will be scheduled to make a speech at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington D.C.



The trip will provide officials in Washington, who are concerned that Beijing has abandoned the “status-quo,” with an opportunity to better understand current cross-strait tensions, and hear about the current campaigns being waged by China to undermine Taiwan from the MAC Minister directly.

Liberty Times quotes a spokesman from the MAC as saying that an announcement would be forthcoming once dates and details for the trip are finalized.

The last Taiwanese Minister to make a trip to D.C. was former MAC Minister Andrew Hsia, who visited D.C. in the summer of 2015, during the previous Ma administration.