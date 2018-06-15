Indigenous Taiwanese flight attendant visits elementary school, encourages local children to dream big 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lo Tsu-erh (羅祖兒), a flight attendant from Taiwan’s China Airlines, grew up in a remote mountainous village of Hualien County where many people do not normally get the chance of going abroad.

On Thursday, Lo, together with 40 colleagues, went back to Lo’s alma mater, Xiulin Elementary School, where they introduced flight boarding procedures and unique features of different countries they have visited to the school children, in the hope of motivating them to work hard at school and enrich their lives with diverse experiences, reported the Central News Agency.

After growing up in a disadvantaged family in the remote indigenous village of Xiulin Township, Lo was eventually able to land her dream job, working as a flying attendant. But it was not easy, as Lo had to spend two years preparing for exams and going through a series of recruiting processes.



Lo Tsu-erh (羅祖兒), a flight attendant from Taiwan’s China Airlines (Source: Central News Agency)

Approximately a hundred school pupils, holding passports and boarding passes they made for themselves, met with the flight crew on Thursday. The flight attendants simulated boarding procedures and demonstrated flight etiquettes and their emergency response training.

In addition, the flight attendants also introduced foreign countries such as Australia, to which Lo now flies often because of work, to the school children and prepared gifts and treats for them.

According to the report, China Airlines established a group of flight attendants in 2014, and the group has since traveled to dozens of elementary and junior high schools in remote areas of Taiwan, with the aim of encouraging young students to find inspiration through various activities.

Huang Chin-tsung (黃勤聰), head of Xiulin Elementary School, expressed gratitude to the group from China Airlines for their initiative, and said hopefully this experience would inspire pupils to find their path in life.