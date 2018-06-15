AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, people look at a display of local newspaper reporting a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an
In this Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, students wear virtual reality goggles during a science class at Pyongyang Teachers' University, a teacher
In this Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korean Maj. Gen. Kim Do-gyun, center right, is escorte
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged signed documents at the Ca
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during their first meeti
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, reaches to shake hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Cape
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands as he meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Islan
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (AP
In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During the holy month of Ra
In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, Nepalese Muslims offer prayers at Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal. Muslims throughout the world are marking
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, TV screens show U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singap
In this Monday, June 11, 2018, file photo, coins depicting North Korean rockets program is on display from the collection of rare coin dealer Joseph P
In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, left, and Dennis Alan, right, pose for photographs at
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, a woman putting up an umbrella in the rain walks to her vehicle parked outside an office building in Bei
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches flames rise from Beau Monde Tower building in Mumbai, India. A fire official says a major
North Koreans read news in a state-run newspaper of a historic summit between their leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore, including a series of handshake photos that would have been unimaginable just months ago.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, students at North Korea's Pyongyang Teachers' University wear virtual reality headsets during a training class.
A senior South Korean army general steps over into North Korea at a border truce village for rare high-level military talks with the rival North about reducing tensions.
Muslim women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the end of the holy Muslim month.
