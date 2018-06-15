AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

A fire in Haiti ripped through a rice and beans market, where vendors lost everything, while in Mexico, Haitian migrants in the border city of Tijuana have started putting down roots there after failing to get into the U.S.

Argentina's lower house of congress approved a bill that would legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, sending the measure to the Senate. In Chile, prosecutors seized documents in raids on Roman Catholic Church as part of an investigation into growing clergy sex abuse scandals.

Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno, who helped usher in modern women's tennis, was buried in Sao Paulo last weekend. In the soccer world, Ecuador hosted a tournament for players with amputated limbs. The amputee game got a boost from the country's president, Lenin Moreno, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair.

Ecuador's National Assembly decided to leave in the hands of the judicial branch whether or not to prosecute former President Rafael Correa in connection with the attempted kidnapping of an opposition lawmaker. In nearby Bolivia, students launched fireworks at police in a protest for an increase in the public university budget and for justice in the death of a young man killed during street demonstrations.

A year into Uruguay's experiment with legal marijuana sales, the country is struggling to meet demand. Haiti's albino community marked International Albinism Awareness Day to educate and promote tolerance of others.

Tropical Storm Bud lashed the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula with heavy winds as locals and tourists braced for an expected landfall.

In Guatemala, steam continued to rise from the earth, more than a week after the deadly Volcano of Fire eruption that killed more than 100 people.

___

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow Anita on Twitter @LatDesk