AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo, a vendor culls through gobs of mustard for salvageable items after an early morning fire ripped through the rice
In this early morning Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, women watch on a big screen lawmakers vote on a bill that would legalize abortion, in Buenos Aire
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Vatican investigator, departs a press conference in Santiago, Chile. Prosecutors se
In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 photo, a mourner places her hand in the coffin containing the remains of Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno, in Sao Pau
In this May 6, 2018 photo, a girl babysits a Mexican-born baby of Haitian descent at a church in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of Haitian migrants made h
In this June 9, 2018 photo, Robin Burbano controls the ball as he balances himself on crutches, during a game against El Empalme as part of the nation
In this June 14, 2018 photo, supporters of Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa hold up images of his face as they protest an attempt to prosecute
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 photo, student protesters launch fireworks at police during clashes in La Paz, Bolivia. Protesters are demanding an i
In this Saturday, June 9, 2018 photo, Jose Bertullo smokes marijuana he bought at a pharmacy, in a park near his home in Montevideo, Uruguay. A year i
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 photo, waves crash on the beach in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Tropical Storm Bud lashed the southern end of Mexico's
In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 photo, Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon strikes a pose wearing body paint in the Russian team's colors prior to the 2018
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 photo, Fabienne Belvy poses for a portrait during an event marking International Albinism Awareness Day, to educate a
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 photo, steam rises from the devastated terrain in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala. Steam continues to rise more than
This June 11, 2018 photo shows bicycles leaning against a wall in the entry hall of a home entombed with volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego or
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
A fire in Haiti ripped through a rice and beans market, where vendors lost everything, while in Mexico, Haitian migrants in the border city of Tijuana have started putting down roots there after failing to get into the U.S.
Argentina's lower house of congress approved a bill that would legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, sending the measure to the Senate. In Chile, prosecutors seized documents in raids on Roman Catholic Church as part of an investigation into growing clergy sex abuse scandals.
Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno, who helped usher in modern women's tennis, was buried in Sao Paulo last weekend. In the soccer world, Ecuador hosted a tournament for players with amputated limbs. The amputee game got a boost from the country's president, Lenin Moreno, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair.
Ecuador's National Assembly decided to leave in the hands of the judicial branch whether or not to prosecute former President Rafael Correa in connection with the attempted kidnapping of an opposition lawmaker. In nearby Bolivia, students launched fireworks at police in a protest for an increase in the public university budget and for justice in the death of a young man killed during street demonstrations.
A year into Uruguay's experiment with legal marijuana sales, the country is struggling to meet demand. Haiti's albino community marked International Albinism Awareness Day to educate and promote tolerance of others.
Tropical Storm Bud lashed the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula with heavy winds as locals and tourists braced for an expected landfall.
In Guatemala, steam continued to rise from the earth, more than a week after the deadly Volcano of Fire eruption that killed more than 100 people.
Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow Anita on Twitter @LatDesk