UN report: Debris from missiles that hit Saudis from Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the U.N. has determined that debris from five ballistic missiles launched from Yemen into Saudi Arabia contained components manufactured in Iran and shared key design features with an Iranian missile.

But he said in a report to the Security Council obtained Thursday by The Associated Press that the U.N. has been unable to determine whether the missile parts and technology were transferred from Iran after Jan. 16, 2016 when U.N. restrictions came into force.

Guterres said the U.N. is also "confident" that some arms seized by Bahrain and recovered by the United Arab Emirates from an unmanned vessel laden with explosives were manufactured in Iran. But he said it found "no indications" of whether the items were transferred from Iran after U.N. restrictions took effect.