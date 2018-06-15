Record 48,000 died of cancer in Taiwan last year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A record 48,000 people died from cancer in Taiwan last year, marking the 36th straight year the disease has been the top of the list of top 10 killers in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

In its report released today. the ministry reported that out of the 171,857 who people died last year, 48,037 succumbed to cancer, accounting for a 28 percent of all deaths in Taiwan.

For the 36th year in a row, cancer led the top 10 list of most deadly diseases in Taiwan. The top 10 killers in Taiwan in 2017 were the following:

Malignant tumor Heart disease Pneumonia Cerebrovascular disease Diabetes Accidents Chronic lower respiratory disease Hypertension Nephritis and nephrosis syndrome and renal disease Chronic liver disease and cirrhosis

The top 10 killers claimed the lives of 131,993 people, accounting for 76.8 percent of the total death toll last year.

Though one person died every three minutes and three seconds in Taiwan last year, the total number of deaths was actually down slightly with 561 fewer deaths reported, representing a decrease of 0.3 percent.