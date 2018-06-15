32 crew members rescued from 2 oil tankers stranded off Kaohsiung coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 32 crew members from 2 oil tankers were rescued after extreme weather caused them to fall into trouble off the Kaohsiung coast last night, reported CNA.

All crew members from both ships are safely ashore and only one sailor was reportedly injured with a cut hand.

A tropical depression is currently situated off Taiwan's southern coast and may be developing into a cyclone, reported Taiwan News.

The storm brought gale-force winds and big waves to Pingtung Country (屏東縣) overnight.

The Panama registered "Shine Luck" and Fiji registered "Winner 19" both found themselves in strife from the turbulent weather.

Shine Luck sent a distress call at 9.00 p.m. last night and emergency services were soon in attendance. All 18 crew members of the Shine Luck were rescued using a rescue helicopter and a rope ladder.

The rescue was completed at 4.00 a.m. today as wild weather hampered the airlift.

Winner 19 ran aground near the the Fengbitou Fishing Harbour (鳳鼻頭漁港) in Xiaogang District (小港區), Kaohsiung City (高雄市).

Winner 19 dropped anchor in an effort to protect itself from big waves, but was dragged to shore by the strong well.

All 14 crew members were safely evacuated from the ship.

The stricken sailors were provided clothes, towels and food upon arrival to shore.



Sailors drying off after a rough night (CNA).

Hair dryers were also distributed to help in drying of documents and other possessions.



Sailor drying documents (CNA).

The National Immigration Agency (內政部移民署) has provided all sailors with relevant visas and are working to resolve any problems.

No oil has reportedly leaked from the tankers.