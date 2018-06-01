Eid Mubarak! Hundreds of people celebrating Eid at Taiwan's largest mosque

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Muslims in Taiwan and around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, an important religious holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, June 15, with more than 200 people gathered at the Taipei Grand Mosque to perform Eid prayer, amid drizzle in the early morning.

According to a statement issued by the mosque, Muslims in Taiwan will follow the suit with neighboring Muslim countries of Indonesia and Malaysia, announcing Friday as the first day of Eid, even though the moon was not sighted in Taipei on Thursday due to bad weather conditions.

Located in the heart of Taipei City, the Taipei Grand Mosque is the largest mosque in Taiwan. Eid is an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)

At 8 a.m., Friday, more than 200 people were gathered at the Taipei Grand Mosque to perform Eid prayer, amid the morning drizzle.

After the prayer, an event participant told Taiwan News reporter that they wish each other peace and prosperity, and they hope to have a good start in the coming year.



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)

A number of celebration events are set to be held across Taiwan, including one held by Taiwan's immigration office. Visit the Facebook page "Taiwan 我來了" to leave your best Eid pictures and messages to win a special gift prepared by the immigration office. Also, the 2018 Taipei Eid al-Fitr and Muslim Carnival will take place in Da'an Forest Park on Sunday, June 17, with food stalls, entertainment and craft demonstrations.



(Photo by Nien/ Taiwan News)