Australia snubs Huawei, citing security threat in Solomon Islands internet project 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Canberra announced this week that Australia will fund the majority of an undersea internet cable project for the Solomon Islands, a sudden decision intended to block the Chinese telecom company Huawei from involvement in the project.



According to reports Australia decided to step in and manage the project after a top intelligence officer stepped forward to warn the government in Canberra about the huge risk to Australian national security that would arise if Huawei were allowed to proceed with the Solomon Islands undersea cable project.

The story is grabbing headlines this week in Australia amid the ongoing controversy regarding Chinese influence over the country’s politics and its economic infrastructure.



The Solomon Islands, which currently relies entirely on satellite networks for its internet communications, will benefit greatly from the 4000km high speed internet cable project. The internet cable project will also link to Papa New Guinea.



However, when the government of the Solomon Islands awarded the contract for the project to Chinese telecom company Huawei last year, observers in Australia’s intelligence agency took notice, and alarms were raised.

Recognizing the risk of espionage and potential interference with Australia’s digital infrastructure that Huawei would pose, intelligence officials approached both the Solomon Islands and government officials in Canberra to emphasize the threat.



News.com.au reports that Nick Warner, the chief of Australia’s foreign spy agency, ASIS, spoke with the government of the Solomon Islands and warned them of the cyber security risk that such a project would pose.



Thanks to the intervention of ASIS agents, the government in Canberra decided to make a better offer for the Solomon Islands. They offered to provide the same service for half the total cost of Huawei’s proposal, and to provide the majority of funding.



Canberra also refused to provide a “landing point” for the cable in Australia if the Solomon Islands chose to continue the project with Chinese backing, effectively ending Huawei’s involvement.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop spoke to the press about the decision and said:

“What we have offered the Solomon Islands, and they have accepted, is an alternative to the offer from Huawei, and ours is cheaper. It’s likely to be faster results for them, and technically superior. And also more resilient…Perhaps Huawei might be disappointed as a competitor, but this was a commercial arrangement that was not concluded, and we put up an alternative.”

After speaking with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Rick Houenipwela said that Australia had made their security concerns about Huawei very clear, and that "looking at the two projects, from our perspective (Australia)’s is the best one," reports ABC.



This is not the first time that Australia has rebuffed Huawei’s attempts to integrate itself into the country’s digital infrastructure.

In 2012, Huawei tendered a contract to invest one billion dollars in the Australian National Broadband Network. In a manner similar to the current snub of Huawei, the Attorney-General rejected the application on advice from the Australian Security Intelligence Organization.