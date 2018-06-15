Kaohsiung to host International Chocolate Awards in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Asia Pacific Competition of the International Chocolate Awards will take place in Kaohsiung (高雄) during September 8-12, reported CNA.

This will be the first time that the award ceremony will take place in Taiwan and the second time that the event will take place in the Asia Pacific.

Growing popularity of high-quality chocolate from the Asia-Pacific led to the International Chocolate Awards to create the new geographic class.

Martin Christy, Judging Director of the International Chocolate Awards said he was impressed by the quality of Taiwan-made cocoa and the enthusiasm of Taiwan's chocolate community.

The judging panel will include experts from the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The competition will be held in partnership with National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism (國立高雄餐旅大學), Pingtung County Government (屏東縣政府) and the Executive Yuan's Soil and Water Conservation Bureau (農業委員會水土保持局).

Chen Li-Ping (陳麗萍) head of Pingtung County Government Hakka Affairs Office (屏東縣政府客家事務) said the event was an effort to promote Pingtung cocoa to the world, reported CNA.

Last year, Taiwanese chocolate makers won a total of 7 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze awards.

Fu Wan Chocolate (福灣莊園巧克力) was the most successful Taiwanese brand, winning 5 gold awards.