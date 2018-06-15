Tropical depression bearing down on Taiwan may develop into typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression barreling toward Taiwan may develop into a typhoon later today, bringing with it extremely heavy rain, especially in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Yilan County and torrential rain to Pingtung County, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The tropical depression is currently just off the coast of Kaohsiung and Pingtung and could soon be upgraded by the CWB to a typhoon. Regardless of the storm's status, the CWB predicts that Tainan, Kaohsiung, Taitung and Yilan will see extremely heavy rain, while Pingtung will bear the brunt of the system with torrential rain.

The CWB has issued heavy rain advisories for 9 cities and counties in Taiwan including New Taipei City, Keelung City, Taichung City, Hualien County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City and Penghu County. An extremely heavy rain advisory has been issued for 4 cities and counties including Yilan County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Taitung County, while Pingtung County has been issued a torrential rain advisory.



CWB satellite map.

The public is advised to be vigilant for sudden heavy downpours, lightning strikes and strong wind gusts. Those in mountainous areas should beware of falling rocks, flash floods, and landslides, while those in coastal areas should monitor tide levels and take precautions for flooding.

From midnight to 7:30 a.m. this morning, Kaohsiung's Xiaogang District has seen the greatest accumulation of rainfall at 134 mm, followed by the city's Alian District, which recorded 123 mm of precipitation. Meanwhile, over 100 mm of rain was recorded in the Kaohsiung districts of Qianzhen, Daliao, and Linyuan, as well as Pingtung City and Pingtung County's Xinyuan Township and Wandan Township.



Projected path of potential typhoon. (Japan Meteorological Agency)

Today, Taiwan's open areas near the coasts, coastlines and outer islands will all experience strong wind gusts and large waves. The CWB has issued a strong wind advisory for all of Taiwan.

Due to the heavy rain and strong winds, the CWB predicts that the high temperatures in northern Taiwan will range between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, while the rest of Taiwan proper will range between 28 to 30 degrees.