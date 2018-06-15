Avalara Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 15, 2018, under the symbol "AVLR," and the offering is expected to close on June 19, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Avalara has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Stifel are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

