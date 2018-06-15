Fluence Awarded €3.9M Contract for Innovative Wastewater-to-Energy System in Belgium

MELBOURNE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) announced today that it has received a €3.9M contract for a wastewater treatment and waste-to-energy system for its customer ArcelorMittal. Fluence will design and build these systems for ArcelorMittal’s steel mill in Ghent, Belgium, using innovative anaerobic digestion technology to produce biogas from off-gas fermentation byproducts. The Fluence system is expected to be delivered, installed and operational onsite within 18 months. ArcelorMittal is the world’s largest crude steel producer, accounting for 90 million tons of steel per year.

This will be Fluence’s first wastewater and waste-to-energy system designed specifically for use in the steel industry. Steel mill byproducts are notoriously difficult to treat to a grade that meets government effluent requirements. Fluence’s team was able to achieve the client’s desired effluent using advanced anaerobic digestion technology. By adding waste-to-energy treatment to the system, the biogas produced will be used to power the steel mill’s operations, which will in turn lower the overall operating costs.

Fluence’s Managing Director and CEO, Henry Charrabé said: “Our highly experienced team has adapted our advanced anaerobic digestion technology for this new application, bringing even more value to our customers. We hope this milestone project will be the beginning of introducing Fluence’s capabilities for similar steel mill applications around the world. As part of our global product strategy, we have already sold a number of anaerobic systems developed by Fluence Italy in Europe and South America, including applications in the poultry and fish processing industries.”

Carl De Maré, Vice President of Technology Strategy at ArcelorMittal, said: "We are excited that after several years of research and engineering, we are now progressing with the largest project of its kind within the ArcelorMittal group. This is the first application of a viable new business case where re-use of carbon is possible at large scale. We will achieve significant carbon reduction and we hope that this will lead us to a lower carbon economy. This new Carbon Smart technology illustrates ArcelorMittal’s commitment to transforming steel production and it will also further strengthen steel’s standing in the circular economy, particularly compared to other higher carbon metals like aluminum.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan recently awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year,” noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, they are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tons, while iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tons.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

See their press release for this project here: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/news-and-media/news/2018/june/11-06-2018.

