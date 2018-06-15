Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|30x—3
|6
|0
Lynn, Duke (7) and Garver; Fulmer, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Fulmer 3-5. L_Lynn 4-5. Sv_Greene (17). HRs_Detroit, Jones (5).
___
|Cleveland
|101
|000
|210—5
|6
|2
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
Clevinger, N.Ramirez (8), Perez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Rodon, Volstad (6), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and Smith. W_Clevinger 5-2. L_Volstad 1-4. Sv_C.Allen (13). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (20), Lindor (15). Chicago, Abreu (11).
___
|Houston
|201
|202
|000—7
|13
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|200—3
|5
|2
Verlander, Devenski (8), Rondon (9) and B.McCann; Montas, Casilla (6), C.Ramirez (8) and Lucroy. W_Verlander 9-2. L_Montas 3-1. HRs_Houston, McCann (5). Oakland, Olson (14), Davis (20).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|210—3
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|110
|001
|42x—9
|13
|0
Marquez, McGee (7), Hoffman (7), Pounders (8) and Wolters; Velasquez, Hunter (7), Neris (8), Morgan (9) and Knapp. W_Velasquez 5-7. L_Marquez 4-7. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins (8), Williams (8).
___
|San Francisco
|210
|000
|000
|000
|000
|3—6
|12
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|101
|000
|000
|0—3
|15
|1
Rodriguez, Watson (7), Strickland (9), Blach (10), Dyson (16) and Posey; Straily, Meyer (6), Ziegler (8), Conley (9), Barraclough (10), Steckenrider (11), Hernandez (12) and Holaday. W_Blach 4-5. L_Hernandez 0-4. Sv_Dyson (1). HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (8), Williamson (4). Miami, Riddle (3).