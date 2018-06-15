  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/15 06:40
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 50 193 54 68 .352
Segura Sea 65 274 51 95 .347
Altuve Hou 70 284 43 96 .338
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Brantley Cle 56 230 35 74 .322
Trout LAA 69 245 56 77 .314
JMartinez Bos 65 246 44 77 .313
MDuffy TB 52 208 16 65 .312
Rosario Min 65 258 44 80 .310
MMachado Bal 66 254 32 78 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Correa, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-4.