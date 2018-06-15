  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/15 06:29
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 43 20 .683 1
Boston 47 22 .681
Tampa Bay 32 35 .478 14
Toronto 30 38 .441 16½
Baltimore 19 48 .284 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 31 .537
Detroit 33 37 .471
Minnesota 29 36 .446 6
Chicago 24 43 .358 12
Kansas City 22 46 .324 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 44 24 .647
Houston 45 25 .643
Los Angeles 37 32 .536
Oakland 34 35 .493 10½
Texas 27 43 .386 18

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Baltimore 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 6

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 13, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 7, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Urena 1-8) at Baltimore (Gausman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-2) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at Cleveland (Kluber 10-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at Texas (Mendez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 7-1) at Kansas City (Junis 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 8-3) at Seattle (Paxton 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.