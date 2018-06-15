Oxfam slams treatment of migrants at French-Italian border

PARIS (AP) — A leading aid group says migrants who live through the trauma of camps in Libya, make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing to Italy and try to push north get a double-whammy at the French-Italian border. It says neither side wants the migrants and many languish in a no man's land with inadequate food, water, shelter or basic rights.

The report by Oxfam, released Friday, examines the plight of migrants at the border where the French and Italian Rivieras meet. For migrants, however, the Italian city of Ventimiglia is a place to escape from, only to face rough, often illegal, treatment by French police nearby.

The report comes amid a clash over migration between Italy and France and as French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting Friday with Italy's new prime minister.