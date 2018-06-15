Viejas Casino & Resort Awarded “Venue of the Year”

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2018--Viejas Casino & Resort is proud to have been honored as “Venue of the Year” for 2017-2018 as awarded by Meeting Professionals International.

The award is given to Strategic Partners who have hosted an MPI San Diego event or business meeting. Viejas stood out in effectiveness, creativity and overall execution in helping MPI SD achieve their event goals.

Meeting Professionals International is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and the Plan Your Meetings non-traditional meeting planner audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19 countries.

With the newly constructed Willows Resort & Spa, luxurious award winning restaurants and expanded gaming that includes over 2500 slots, Viejas Casino & Resort provides fun, food, entertainment and accommodations for any large or small event.

The variety and number of amenities add to the feasibility of having large meetings, conventions, weddings and other events all in one location. Book now and ask how you can receive up to 15% commission on your next meeting or large event.

About Viejas Casino & Resort

Located at I-8 and Willows Road east of San Diego, the Forbes Travel Guide 4 Star and AAA Four Diamond Viejas Casino & Resort features world-class gaming with thousands of slot machines, exciting table games that include Blackjack, Baccarat, and Pai Gow, a modern and elegant bingo room, and an off-track betting facility. Viejas Casino & Resort also features a variety of restaurants including the AAA Four Diamond Grove Steakhouse, The Buffet, and The Café. The beautiful Viejas Outlets, located across the street from the casino, offers visitors a unique shopping experience with highly acclaimed stores, numerous eateries, Viejas Bowl, a skate park in the summer that transforms into Southern California’s largest outdoor ice rink in the winter. Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms and 34 VIP suites, including a lush, spacious pool and lounge area. The highly anticipated new adult-only tower, Willows Hotel & Spa is now open and offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature restaurants, including Locale Kitchen & Lounge, Ginger Noodle Bar and Daily Roast, plus an expanded gaming area.

